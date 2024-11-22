Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 40.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares

Raymond Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 November 2024.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 40.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.35% to Rs.206.23. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.45% to Rs.1,547.45. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd notched up volume of 51.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.73% to Rs.741.20. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 168.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.97 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.30% to Rs.1,096.40. Volumes stood at 95.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 202.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.154.58. Volumes stood at 14.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

We support peaceful protest, but not 'gangs' burning houses: Manipur CM

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah, Rana strike after India fold for 150

Air India

Air India to set up aircraft maintenance training institute in Bengaluru

Matt Gaetz

Why did Trump pick Matt Gaetz withdraw his nomination for Attorney General?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon