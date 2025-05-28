Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 67.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares

ITC Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Sagility India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2025.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 67.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.28% to Rs.459.65. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ITC Ltd witnessed volume of 4228.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 157.71 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.90% to Rs.421.30. Volumes stood at 269.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd saw volume of 44.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.18% to Rs.1,415.50. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 192.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.43% to Rs.936.00. Volumes stood at 14.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Sagility India Ltd notched up volume of 1328.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 101.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.77% to Rs.40.00. Volumes stood at 86.24 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

