Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 245 points or 1.18% at 20442.85 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (down 4.79%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 3.24%),ITC Ltd (down 3.09%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 2.93%),AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.12%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 2.01%), Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd (down 1.84%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.73%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 1.5%).

 

On the other hand, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 8.9%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 3.14%), and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (up 2.79%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 299.13 or 0.58% at 52164.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.71 points or 0.13% at 15730.78.

Also Read

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy trade; SMIDs advance; FMCG index slides 1%

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

SC closes MP HC proceedings against Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Qureshi

Indian MPs delegation, Indonesia

Indonesia supports India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism

Whisky cocktails are here to stay

Pernod Ricard to cut Scotch prices in India after UK trade deal

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.35 points or 0.21% at 24774.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 132.15 points or 0.16% at 81419.48.

On BSE,2083 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon