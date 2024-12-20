Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16698 shares

BASF India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 December 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16698 shares. The stock gained 0.48% to Rs.6,124.75. Volumes stood at 31331 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 10277 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2582 shares. The stock rose 6.96% to Rs.5,840.30. Volumes stood at 2939 shares in the last session.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 68013 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18189 shares. The stock rose 6.51% to Rs.805.00. Volumes stood at 14058 shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 12370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4688 shares. The stock rose 2.04% to Rs.1,328.00. Volumes stood at 11392 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.24% to Rs.483.10. Volumes stood at 45318 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Power partners with Canara Bank to boost rooftop solar adoption

Nucleus Software appoints Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Waaree Energies' US arm starts trial production in Texas

International Gemmological Institute (India) gains on debut

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

