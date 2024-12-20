Business Standard

Waaree Energies' US arm starts trial production in Texas

Waaree Energies' US arm starts trial production in Texas

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Waaree Energies announced that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has started its trial production of 1.6 GW Solar Module line at its Unit situated at Brookshire, in the state of Texas, USA.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 19 December 2024.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India, with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, the setting up of projects in solar space, and the sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operates one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India; and the IndoSolar Facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 315.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,574.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Waaree Energies declined 1.76% to currently trade at Rs 2,985 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

