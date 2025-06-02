Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 20063 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 820 shares

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 20063 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock gained 11.18% to Rs.8,855.50. Volumes stood at 1496 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd saw volume of 11.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98752 shares. The stock increased 2.21% to Rs.1,149.85. Volumes stood at 19937 shares in the last session.

 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 58939 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7182 shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.1,262.60. Volumes stood at 2591 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 25982 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6282 shares. The stock dropped 3.11% to Rs.2,480.00. Volumes stood at 4930 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90342 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.211.10. Volumes stood at 84867 shares in the last session.

Genus Power Infra sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 312% YoY

Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Solar Industries bags explosives supply contract from CIL worth Rs 402 crore

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for Rifaximin tablets

Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

