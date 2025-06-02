Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infra sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 312% YoY

Genus Power Infra sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 312% YoY

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Genus Power Infrastructures spurted 5.76% to Rs 417.75 after the company's standalone net profit surged 312% to Rs 129 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 123% to Rs 937 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Revenue growth was driven by accelerated execution across ongoing smart metering projects.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 174 crore in Q4 FY25, up 293% year-on-year, and up 82% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA jumped 276% YoY to Rs 208 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin improved 905 basis points y-o-y to 22.3% in Q4FY25.

The company's net profit surged 89.62% while net sales rose 55.04% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

 

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 103% to Rs 2442 crore, while net profit rose 297% to Rs 298 crore. EBITDA jumped 247% YoY to Rs 470 crore while PBT rose 289% to Rs 399 crore compared to FY24. EBITDA margin improved by 797 basis points y-o-y to 19.2% in FY25.

Total order book, as on 31st March 2025, stood at about Rs 30,110 crore.

The company's standalone net cash flow used in operating activities stood at Rs 443.46 crore in FY25, as against net cash used in operating activities at Rs 154.37 crore in FY24.

Genus Power Infrastructures is amongst the largest players in Indias electricity metering solutions industry. The company is a market leader in various kinds of meters and has developed 'smart metering solutions', with in house R&D centre.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

