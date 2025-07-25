Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 68.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 468.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14568 shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 July 2025.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 68.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 468.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14568 shares. The stock lost 8.45% to Rs.2,572.00. Volumes stood at 20398 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 135.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.143.90. Volumes stood at 64.25 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 22914 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2173 shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.1,290.00. Volumes stood at 957 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 90863 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11348 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.1,246.20. Volumes stood at 19219 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21163 shares. The stock increased 5.88% to Rs.1,533.40. Volumes stood at 11471 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

