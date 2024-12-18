Business Standard
Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 December 2024.

EID Parry (India) Ltd clocked volume of 55.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.982.75. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Ipca Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 30.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.80% to Rs.1,514.50. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd recorded volume of 28.5 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 8.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.96% to Rs.1,507.80. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.552.95. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd registered volume of 20.1 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 7.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.67% to Rs.2,545.40. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

