Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 1209.11 points or 1.67% at 71388.09 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.95%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.84%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.71%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.52%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.18%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.13%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.11%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.06%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1.9%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.45%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.19%), and Welspun Corp Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 440.07 or 0.77% at 56488.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.12 points or 0.71% at 16285.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.1 points or 0.61% at 24186.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 531.59 points or 0.66% at 80152.86.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 2530 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

