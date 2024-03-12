Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 2313 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 436 shares

Linde India Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2024.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 2313 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock lost 1.95% to Rs.1,100.00. Volumes stood at 227 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 13876 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2847 shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.6,248.20. Volumes stood at 9816 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 12339 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2588 shares. The stock gained 3.16% to Rs.2,622.80. Volumes stood at 1575 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 17293 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3769 shares. The stock lost 1.73% to Rs.2,020.00. Volumes stood at 3587 shares in the last session.

Macrotech Developers Ltd notched up volume of 73598 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17782 shares. The stock slipped 3.21% to Rs.1,143.25. Volumes stood at 26434 shares in the last session.

