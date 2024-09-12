Business Standard
Volumes soar at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 22.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87951 shares
FDC Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 September 2024.
Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 22.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87951 shares. The stock lost 5.00% to Rs.495.90. Volumes stood at 60951 shares in the last session.
 
FDC Ltd registered volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43663 shares. The stock rose 10.01% to Rs.635.10. Volumes stood at 52262 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 65130 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11402 shares. The stock gained 2.96% to Rs.1,988.75. Volumes stood at 19993 shares in the last session.
Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 22443 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8539 shares. The stock gained 3.43% to Rs.921.90. Volumes stood at 59071 shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd notched up volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.653.15. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

