Business Standard
Home / World News / Couche-Tard considers raising offer price for Seven & i after buyout talks

Couche-Tard considers raising offer price for Seven & i after buyout talks

Seven & i has tapped Nomura to advise its board in preparation for a potential takeover battle with Couche-Tard, the Financial Times separately reported on Thursday

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Shares in Seven & i had risen more than 4 per cent as at the end of morning trade on Thursday to 2,204 yen ($15.44), higher than the $14.86 per share Couche-Tard proposed | Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard is discussing how much it could raise the offer price to buy Japan's Seven & i Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with Couche-Tard's internal talks.
 
Couche-Tard earlier this week said it was willing to continue the buyout talks after Seven & i rejected its $38.5 billion offer.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Couche-Tard must offer a significantly higher price than the initial proposal to get Seven & i to enter negotiations, but whether the suitor will submit another proposal to Seven & i remains uncertain, Bloomberg reported citing the sources.
 
 
Seven & i has tapped Nomura to advise its board in preparation for a potential takeover battle with Couche-Tard, the Financial Times separately reported on Thursday.
 
Seven & i declined to comment on the raised offer price and advisor appointment. Nomura declined to comment on its reported appointment.
 
Shares in Seven & i had risen more than 4 per ceny as at the end of morning trade on Thursday to 2,204 yen ($15.44), higher than the $14.86 per share Couche-Tard proposed.
 

More From This Section

Mall, shopping centre, Shopping mall

US holiday sales to grow at slowest pace since 2018, says Deloitte report

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 29 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels near its territory

Boeing

Boeing faces possible strike, its union to vote for a new labour contract

Li Qiang in Dalian. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China's Li Qiang, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation in several sectors

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 after typhoon, flash floods & landslides

Couche-Tard has said it was confident of arranging financing for the deal, which would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.
 
Seven & i last week said the deal was not in the best interests of its shareholders and could face antitrust challenges in the US, where the combined company would be the biggest convenience store operator by a considerable margin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Japan flag, Japan

Who's vying to be Japan's next prime minister after Kishida's step down

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Joe Biden urged to reconsider $14 bn US Steel takeover by Nippon Steel

Vedanta

Vedanta urges govt to talk with Japan, S Korea to end nickel sulphate duty

7/11, Seven eleven

Bid for 7-Eleven owner shows Japan's governance gains: Suntory CEO Niinami

US Senate

Nippon Steel's US setback a wake-up for Japan Inc's foreign investments

Topics : Japan Companies Buyout deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon