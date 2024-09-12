Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 624.65 points or 0.87% at 72059.12 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 6.52%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.41%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.49%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.37%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.28%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.24%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.19%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.18%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.13%).
On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.14%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.84%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.85 or 0.52% at 56439.47.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.65 points or 0.75% at 16810.1.
The Nifty 50 index was up 91.5 points or 0.37% at 25009.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 307.28 points or 0.38% at 81830.44.
On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

