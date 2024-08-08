Volumes soar at Pidilite Industries Ltd counter

Pidilite Industries Ltd recorded volume of 50162 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7815 shares Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pidilite Industries Ltd recorded volume of 50162 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7815 shares. The stock gained 2.11% to Rs.3,220.25. Volumes stood at 14886 shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 6.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.28% to Rs.275.55. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd registered volume of 39566 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6707 shares. The stock rose 7.47% to Rs.1,177.45. Volumes stood at 16743 shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 25516 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4789 shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.1,139.10. Volumes stood at 8523 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42098 shares. The stock rose 7.51% to Rs.685.95. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

