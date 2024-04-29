Business Standard
Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Supreme Industries Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 April 2024.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12533 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.1,434.50. Volumes stood at 34231 shares in the last session.
Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 36485 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6044 shares. The stock increased 7.48% to Rs.4,731.75. Volumes stood at 17868 shares in the last session.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd registered volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.00% to Rs.245.35. Volumes stood at 40211 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 38343 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11831 shares. The stock rose 5.47% to Rs.1,879.45. Volumes stood at 5761 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.63% to Rs.148.30. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

