Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Voltas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29199 shares
FDC Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29199 shares. The stock gained 2.28% to Rs.1,525.00. Volumes stood at 19551 shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd witnessed volume of 78872 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7884 shares. The stock increased 6.34% to Rs.534.25. Volumes stood at 6290 shares in the last session.
KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81564 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.1,798.35. Volumes stood at 26149 shares in the last session.
Federal Bank Ltd saw volume of 41.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.200.40. Volumes stood at 7.67 lakh shares in the last session.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 17869 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3915 shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.1,953.55. Volumes stood at 3121 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; PNB soars 7% on strong Q1 results

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

South Korea provides $400 million to small biz hit by Qoo10 payment delays

Rau's IAS centre tragedy: The high cost of libraries in coaching hubs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon