Volumes soar at Voltas Ltd counter

Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29199 shares FDC Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2024. Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29199 shares. The stock gained 2.28% to Rs.1,525.00. Volumes stood at 19551 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd witnessed volume of 78872 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7884 shares. The stock increased 6.34% to Rs.534.25. Volumes stood at 6290 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81564 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.1,798.35. Volumes stood at 26149 shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd saw volume of 41.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.200.40. Volumes stood at 7.67 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 17869 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3915 shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.1,953.55. Volumes stood at 3121 shares in the last session.

