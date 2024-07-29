Business Standard
Sidh Management Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of Sidh Management Corporate Services rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-900.00-100.00 -PBDT0.240.14 71 PBT0.240.14 71 NP0.240.14 71
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

