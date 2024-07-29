Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore
Net profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3984.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3605.953984.15 -9 OPM %5.23-0.71 -PBDT89.29-103.07 LP PBT20.18-157.26 LP NP22.21-94.37 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

UK's new finance minister accuses last govt of multi-bn pound 'cover-up'

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty below 24,900; SmallCap rises over 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon