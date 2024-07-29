Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NBCC (India) edges higher after bagging work order from Maharashtra Govt

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
NBCC (India) added 2.49% to Rs 178.95 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) received a work contract from Medical Education & Ayush Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, worth Rs 411.45 crore.
The contract is for construction of New Government Medical College of 100 student capacity & 430 bedded Hospital at Buldhana.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.
The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

UK's new finance minister accuses last govt of multi-bn pound 'cover-up'

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty below 24,900; SmallCap rises over 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon