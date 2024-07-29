NBCC (India) edges higher after bagging work order from Maharashtra Govt

NBCC (India) added 2.49% to Rs 178.95 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) received a work contract from Medical Education & Ayush Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, worth Rs 411.45 crore.

The contract is for construction of New Government Medical College of 100 student capacity & 430 bedded Hospital at Buldhana.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.