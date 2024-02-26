Volumes spurt at Adani Energy Solutions Ltd counter

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd registered volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65261 shares

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 February 2024.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd registered volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65261 shares. The stock rose 5.51% to Rs.1,141.50. Volumes stood at 68607 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 11.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.73% to Rs.405.15. Volumes stood at 11.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 30314 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13818 shares. The stock gained 5.82% to Rs.433.70. Volumes stood at 10099 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd recorded volume of 1749 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock lost 1.50% to Rs.2,439.15. Volumes stood at 450 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 14202 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7405 shares. The stock lost 0.83% to Rs.1,072.55. Volumes stood at 6533 shares in the last session.

