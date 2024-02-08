Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 2088.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 70.25% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 326.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 2088.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2673.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2088.002673.00 -22 OPM %4.0216.39 -PBDT198.00514.00 -61 PBT122.00438.00 -72 NP97.00326.00 -70
