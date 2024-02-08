Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 2088.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 70.25% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 326.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 2088.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2673.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2088.002673.004.0216.39198.00514.00122.00438.0097.00326.00