The Railways Strategic Business Group of L&T Construction has secured a significant order Contract to construct the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Project (Phase 2A) (Contract Package CP205) for MRT Jakarta through L&T's long-term Japanese partner, Sojitz Corporation. This Contract marks the first EPC Railway Systems Order for L&T in the ASEAN region. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The Jakarta MRT Phase 2A is an extension of the existing Jakarta MRT Line for the section between Bundaran HI up to and including Kota with a total length of approx. 12.5 km and 7 underground stations.

This package involves procurement and delivery of multiple systems across various domains on a design and build basis including overall system integration. The project scope includes Trackworks, Overhead Contact System, Substation System, Power Distribution System, Signaling System & Telecommunication Systems, SCADA Facility, Platform Screen Doors, and modification of the equipment installed in the existing OCC and the stations/train sets (Phase-1).

L&T is India's leading player in offering turnkey Design-Build/ EPC solutions for Railway Projects with single point responsibility encompassing design, engineering, supply, project planning, quality control and execution. L&T is currently executing such integrated Railway Systems projects for Mauritius LRT and Dhaka Metro.

