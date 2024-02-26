Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Barometers trade with modest losses, IT shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with limited losses in morning trade. The Nifty slipped below 22,150 mark. IT shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 279.73 points or 0.38% to 72,863.07. The Nifty 50 index lost 85.35 points or 0.38% to 22,127.35.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.18%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,853 shares rose and 1,860 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias forex reserves declined $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion for the week ended 9 February 2024, according to the latest RBI data. The forex kitty stood at $622.5 billion for the week ended 2 February 2024.
The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached $ 645 billion. In the current financial year 2023-24, the forex reserves have increased $50.28 billion, the RBI data showed.
Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped $4.07 billion to $546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data. The countrys reserve position with the IMF also declined $28 million to $48.32 billion in the reporting week.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 1.28% to 37,559.45. The index fell 1.50% in the two trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (down 3.26%), Mphasis (down 3.17%), Wipro (down 1.46%), Coforge (down 1.36%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%), LTIMindtree (down 1.13%), Infosys (down 1.08%), HCL Technologies (down 0.7%) and L&T Technology Services (down 0.41%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rites advanced 3.10% after the companys Infomerics Valuation and Rating (IVR) has reaffirmed long-term rating on the credit facitilies of the company at 'IVR AAA with a 'stable outlook.
Aditya Birla Capital advanced 2.32% after the company announced that it has made an investment of Rs 50 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ADBCDL) on right basis.

Also Read

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Aditya Birla Capital invest Rs 50 cr in Aditya Birla Capital Digital

SJVN Green Energy signs PPA with Jammu &amp; Kashmir Power Corporation

L&amp;T Construction wins order for Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit Project

Supreme Inds inks agreements with O2 Energy SG

Gensol Eng rises after securing contracts worth Rs 337 crore

Capital Goods shares rise

Sanofi India declined 2.45%. The company reported 5.19% jump in net profit to Rs 137.7 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 130.9 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 3.27% YoY to Rs 693.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon