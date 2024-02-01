Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Shares of Fertilizer companies advanced after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers per year under PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

Every year under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers. Further, this scheme has benefited 38 lakh farmers, adding that government will promote private, public investment in post-harvest activities.

Further, Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana," FM said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Aries Agro (up 5.03%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers (up 2.73%), Madras Fertilizers (up 1.83%), Coromandel International (up 1.68%), National Fertilizers (up 1.41%) Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 1.38%) and Zuari Agro Chemicals (up 1.16%) edged higher.