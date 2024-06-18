Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 28.72 points or 0.23% at 12667 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.97%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.89%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.72%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.46%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.67%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.5%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 4.76%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 4.09%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.72%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 446.19 or 0.87% at 51646.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.51 points or 0.49% at 15705.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.5 points or 0.3% at 23535.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.47 points or 0.31% at 77232.24.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 1823 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

