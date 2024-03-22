Sensex (    %)
                             
DOMS Industries to acquire majority stake in SKIDO Industries

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
For its venture into school bags category
DOMS Industries has ventured into the manufacturing and retailing of bags, including school bags, pouches, and related items, to fortify its presence in the back-to-school market.
The Board of Directors of DOMS approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in SKIDO Industries (SKIDO) with an initial investment of Rs 51 lakh, leaving the remaining ownership with the Sehgals. The Sehgal Family, backed by extensive experience, will oversee the day-to-day operations of SKIDO under DOMS' strategic direction.
Following this acquisition, SKIDO will operate as an independent entity, helmed by the co-founders, the Sehgal family, led by Pranay Sehgal.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

