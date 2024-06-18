Gallantt Ispat successfully bids for Todupura Iron Ore Block in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Gallantt Ispat has been declared as a Successful "Preferred
Bidder" for Composite Licence for Todupura Iron Ore Block District Karauli. The e-Auctions of the block was held and conducted by
the State Government of Rajasthan on 02 May 2024.
The geological data and the structure indicate that the Iron Ore investigated area is 260.71 hectare and the total deposit of Iron Ore is 85.42 million ton.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:20 PM IST