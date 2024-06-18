Gallantt Ispat successfully bids for Todupura Iron Ore Block in Rajasthan

The geological data and the structure indicate that the Iron Ore investigated area is 260.71 hectare and the total deposit of Iron Ore is 85.42 million ton.

Gallantt Ispat has been declared as a Successful "Preferred Bidder" for Composite Licence for Todupura Iron Ore Block District Karauli. The e-Auctions of the block was held and conducted by the State Government of Rajasthan on 02 May 2024.