Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 December 2024.

Doms Industries Ltd notched up volume of 33.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.42% to Rs.2,920.45. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 45.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.21% to Rs.604.50. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd saw volume of 49.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.1,391.95. Volumes stood at 41.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 23062 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4986 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.40,656.60. Volumes stood at 4239 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd saw volume of 22.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.17% to Rs.7,255.55. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

