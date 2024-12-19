Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Introduces dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform

OLX India has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel platforms. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of OLX's exclusive service offerings, introducing a dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform curated by EaseMyTrip. This section will enable users to seamlessly book flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

Through this partnership, OLX users will benefit from a wide range of travel services provided by EaseMyTrip, all within the familiar interface of the OLX platform. EaseMyTrip delivers value driven travel solutions to 35 million of OLX's Monthly- Active- Users (MAU). The integration will include a user-friendly booking experience, exclusive offers, and real-time support, ensuring that users can plan and book their travel with ease.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

LIVE: India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries, says RSS chief

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart shares decline 5% in trade one day after decent listing

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Defamation case against Sanjay Singh aimed to disrupt Delhi campaign: AAP

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 950 pts lower at 79,200; Nifty at 23,950; IT, Metal, Bank fall 1%

Nestle

No impact of Swiss withdrawal of MFN status to country: Nestle India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon