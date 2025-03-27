Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 113.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1553 shares

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 March 2025.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 113.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1553 shares. The stock slipped 1.51% to Rs.2,075.65. Volumes stood at 2650 shares in the last session.

 

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 37.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4290 shares. The stock dropped 6.01% to Rs.1,601.10. Volumes stood at 1965 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.205.50. Volumes stood at 8.92 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC First Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 129.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.21% to Rs.56.88. Volumes stood at 14.11 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42875 shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.503.05. Volumes stood at 10212 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

