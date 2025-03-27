Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore work order

Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore work order

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Chavda Infra announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 218.98 crore for the construction of a commercial building named "THE IDENTITY" in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The project includes R.C.C. work, masonry, plastering, and other related activities, and it is set to be executed within 30 months.

Chavda Infra is a construction company engaged in the design and development of residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure projects.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.7% to Rs 18.76 crore on a 49.3% rise in net sales to Rs 241.66 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of Chavda Infra rose 0.79% to Rs 140.25 on the NSE.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after securing Rs 15-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

Nifty scales above 23,600 level; PSU bank shares jump

IRM Energy jumps inking pact with Shell Energy India to supply RLNG

Newgen Software Tech spurts after securing $1.28 million contract

Tech Stocks Plunge as Nasdaq Sinks 2%; Trump's Tariff Plans Add Uncertainty

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

