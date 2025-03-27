Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after securing Rs 15-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after securing Rs 15-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

S&S Power Switchgear hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 382.55 after the company received Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 15 crore from Godrej & Boyce for the supply of disconnectors up to 400 kV for PGCIL's Haryana and Rajasthan projects.

The order includes the supply of disconnectors up to 400 kV for Packages 61T and 62T of PGCIL's ongoing Haryana and Rajasthan projects.

The total value of the contract is Rs 15 crore and the company stated that the completion of the project will be based on the respective project schedules.

Additionally, the company clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

 

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, after market hours.

S&S Power Switchgear is part of the power and T&D equipment industry, focused on HV switchgear, protection and control systems, and associated products and services.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 2.75 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 15.4% YoY to Rs 39.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 27 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 472.13 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

