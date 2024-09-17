Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Eyes on Fed decision
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets were likely to open higher on Tuesday, as investors globally awaited key policy announcement and commentary by the US Federal Reserve scheduled for Wednesday.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices were likely to open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, even as investors around the world awaited key policy announcement and commentary by the US Federal Reserve scheduled for Wednesday.
At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,492, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Meawnhiel, stocks in other asian markets wobbled on Tuesday while the dollar and US Treasury yields came under pressure, with just a day to go before the expected start of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle that could see policymakers deliver an outsized rate cut.
Extended holidays in China and South Korea made for thin trading conditions, with investors focused on Wednesday's Fed decision as odds have crept up in the past week in favour of a 50-basis-point rate cut.
Futures show that markets are now pricing in a 67 per cent chance that the Fed could ease rates by half a percentage point at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, after a slew of media reports revived the prospect of more aggressive easing.
For the year, markets have priced in roughly 120bps worth of easing by December.
Uncertainty over the scale of Wednesday's likely Fed rate cut kept shares in Asia subdued, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up just 0.1 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, dragged by technology names as they tracked a decline on Wall Street.
US stock futures were mixed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell 0.12 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures tacked on more than 0.3 per cent each.
The Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) also meet this week to discuss monetary policy, where both central banks are seen keeping rates on hold.
Elsewhere in Asia, China's stuttering economic recovery continued to weigh on sentiment, after data over the weekend showed the country's industrial output growth slowed to a five-month low in August, while retail sales and new home prices weakened further.
Still, concerns over faltering Chinese demand for oil were overshadowed by the ongoing impact of Hurricane Francine on output in the US Gulf of Mexico, sending oil prices rising on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures rose 0.18 per cent to $72.89 a barrel, while US crude futures gained 0.43 per cent to $70.40 per barrel.
Spot gold eased 0.06 per cent to $2,580.51 an ounce.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Largecaps appear reasonably valued: Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors entering equities should come in with a long-term horizon to ensure short-term fluctuations amid high valuations do not derail the wealth generation, says Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer and founder of Capitalmind.
In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Shenoy discusses how domestic-focused sectors like manufacturing, defence, railways, domestic consumption, and infrastructure are ready for long-term growth. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Financial Services in 'overbought' zone; PSU Bank eyeing pullback
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market today - US Fed policy, India's WPI, P N Gadgil listing on radar
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude gains on US supply concerns
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight on the Wall Stree, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 per cent to a new record high at 41,622.08, following the rise in the S&P 500 that climbed 0.13 per cent to settle at 5,633.09.
However, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.52 per cent to close at 17,592.13, dragged down by tech stocks.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:41 AM IST