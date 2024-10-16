Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12024 shares

Indigo Paints Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, BEML Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12024 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.1,330.95. Volumes stood at 6322 shares in the last session.

 

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 69912 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17722 shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.1,577.35. Volumes stood at 9609 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 10712 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3360 shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.1,647.60. Volumes stood at 1384 shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd notched up volume of 43315 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14990 shares. The stock rose 4.39% to Rs.3,882.95. Volumes stood at 19647 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd notched up volume of 42195 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15730 shares. The stock rose 8.42% to Rs.757.00. Volumes stood at 5469 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Intel and AMD create x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group

Intel and AMD unite to form a group amid rising popularity of ARM chips

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 400 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,900; Trent, M&M top drags

Hong Kong

Horizon Robotics targets $696mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Superman and Krypto

Krypto the Superdog set to debut in James Gunn's upcoming movie Superman

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon