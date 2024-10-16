Business Standard
RateGain's Channel Manager integrates with TCA's Inssit PMS

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

For providing enhanced efficiency and revenue optimization to hoteliers in Latin America

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic technology integration with TCA Software Solutions, a leading provider of Property Management Systems (PMS) for the hospitality industry.

This collaboration integrates TCA's flagship PMS, Inssit, with RateGain's advanced Channel Manager solution, bringing enhanced efficiency and revenue optimization to hoteliers in Latin America. Inssit PMS, a robust and secure software system, is designed to streamline hotel operations and elevate guest experiences. By integrating RateGain's cutting-edge channel manager, Latin American hotels can now benefit from a centralized platform that effortlessly connects their Inssit PMS with over 400 online booking channels, including major OTAs, metasearch engines, and their own websites.

 

RateGain's channel manager is a leader in distribution, featuring scalable technology, advanced AI capabilities, and a reliable infrastructure. Hotels across Latin America, regardless of size, are leveraging this solution to drive bookings from new source markets. Built to generate more revenue with less effort, the channel manager is user-friendly, self-serve, and fully automated, saving valuable time on product creation, mapping, and distributing rates and inventory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

