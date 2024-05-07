Business Standard
VST ZETOR launches three new tractors in range of 41to 50 HP

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
VST ZETOR, the joint venture between VST Tillers Tractors and HTC Investments a.s (Owner of the ZETOR brand), announced the launch of three best-in-class higher HP tractors in the country today. The three new tractors launched in the range of 41 to 50 HP are VST ZETOR 4211, VST ZETOR 4511, and VST ZETOR 5011. These products are jointly developed by VST & ZETOR after rigorous testing and technological integration post taking valuable inputs from the farming community in India.
VST Zetor tractors developed at VST Zetor plant in India, features an indigenously made powerful, best-in-class DI Engine, fully constant mesh transmission with helical gears and VZmatic hydraulics. Its wider Platform, dual diaphragm clutch, optimum turning Radius, adjustable premium seat, dual-acting power steering and aerodynamic styling ensure ease of operation with desired comfort.
VST ZETOR tractors are best suited for a wide range of applications starting from land preparation to post-harvest operations. It is highly compatible with all heavy-duty non-agriculture tasks along with all primary, secondary tillage and haulage applications of Agriculture.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

