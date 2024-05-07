Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Redington announces divestment of fintech payments business in Turkey

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Step-down subsidiary Arena to sell its 100% stake in Paynet
Redington announced that its step down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Turkey (Arena), a company listed in Istanbul, Turkey, that a definitive agreement has been executed on 06 May 2024 between Arena and Iyzi Payment and Electronic Money Services Inc, Turkey ( Iyzico), for the sale of 100% of the equity / ownership interest held by Arena in its fintech payments business, Paynet eme Hizmetler A. (Paynet), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arena.
Consequently, Paynet will cease to be a subsidiary of Arena. This divestment is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, as applicable, including approvals from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Competition Authority, and also subject to mutual fulfilment of the conditions as per the Agreement
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGodrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon