Waaree Renewable Tech slips after CFO Dilip Panjwani resigns

Waaree Renewable Tech slips after CFO Dilip Panjwani resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies fell 2.54% to Rs 1,290.95 after the company announced that Dilip Panjwani has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) from the company due to personal reasons.

The company has accepted his resignation and relieved him of his responsibilities with effect from the close of business hours on 31 January 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies, a subsidiary of Waaree Group, is a leading solar EPC company based in Mumbai. In addition to EPC services, they also develop, finance, construct, own, and operate solar projects, focusing on commercial and industrial customers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies surged 160.52% to Rs 53.52 crore on a 250% increase in net sales to Rs 524.47 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

 

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

