Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1791.39 points or 2.74% at 63543.42 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 7.46%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 3.96%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.78%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.73%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 1.61%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.45%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 842.67 or 1.52% at 54439.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 284.78 points or 1.79% at 15597.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.95 points or 0.58% at 23570.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 424.18 points or 0.54% at 77774.93.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 2804 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty trade lower, European mrkt decline

NSE to launch F&O contracts on six new securities

Visaka Industries spurts after Co's solar roofing product receives ALMM Certification

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

