Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd and TVS Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd spiked 13.04% to Rs 1102.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48678 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 113.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 8.20% to Rs 9781.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10071 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd added 7.96% to Rs 433.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79334 shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd gained 5.96% to Rs 12194.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 364 shares in the past one month.

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers gains on inking Rs 1,200-cr LNG regasification deal with Petronet LNG

Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares jump for 2nd day

BSE SME Glen Industries' market entry whets investor appetite

KPI Green gains on securing LoI from GUVNL for 150 MW wind power project

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

