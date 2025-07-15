Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 484.10 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 15.70% to Rs 49.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 484.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 417.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales484.10417.99 16 OPM %13.8613.93 -PBDT72.6662.54 16 PBT67.1758.03 16 NP49.9743.19 16
