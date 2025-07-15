Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Power Mech's share price zoom 6% in trade today? Find out here

The uptick in Power Mech Projects' share price came after the company announced that it has secured two orders in the power sector.

Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Power Mech Projects share price: Construction engineering company Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) shares were in demand on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the stock popping as much as 5.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,398.90 per share. 
 
At 12:00 noon, Power Mech share price was trading 1.78 per cent higher at ₹3,275.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 82,609.24 levels.
 

What drove Power Mech share price higher today?

 
The uptick in Power Mech Projects' share price came after the company announced that it has secured two orders in the power sector. 
 
 
The first order has been awarded by SJVN Thermal (P) Limited for commissioning support and comprehensive operation and maintenance of the coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), comprising 2 x 660 MW units located at Chausa, District Buxar, Bihar. 
 
This domestic contract will be executed over a period of 39 months, with a total consideration of ₹498.39 crore, excluding all taxes, duties, levies, cess, etc.

The second order comes from Jhabua Power Limited (a joint venture of NTPC Limited) for the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1 x 600 MW unit situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. This, too, is a domestic contract with a duration of three years and a provision for a one-year extension. The total value of this order is ₹52.96 crore, excluding all applicable taxes and levies.
 

About Power Mech Projects

 
Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors. 
 
The company offers services such as the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators, along with Balance of Plant (BOP) works. 
 
Power Mech Projects is also actively involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of power plants and undertakes civil construction works related to power projects. Its expertise spans across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), making them a key player in delivering integrated solutions for power infrastructure.
 
In addition to its core power sector operations, the company has diversified into other infrastructure domains including railways, mining, steel, transmission and distribution, and process industries. 
 
With a growing global footprint, the company has executed projects both in India and internationally. Its broad service offerings include engineering design, project management consultancy, procurement, logistics, and inventory management. 
 
The market capitalisation of Power Mech Projects is ₹10,357.18 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Power Mech Projects Share price S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities BSE NSE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

