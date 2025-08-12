Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

U.S. stocks fell as traders awaited major economic reports, with oil service and energy stocks dragging markets down. Asia-Pacific mostly gained while Europe closed mixed and treasury yields edged lower.

The Dow slid 200.52 points (0.5%) to 43,975.09, Nasdaq fell 64.62 points (0.3%) to 21,385.40 and the S&P 500 dipped 16.00 points (0.3%) to 6,373.45.

Choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders held back ahead of key economic reports due in the coming days. The Labor Department's July consumer price inflation data, due Tuesday, could influence interest rate expectations. Core prices, excluding food and energy, are expected to rise 0.3% after Junes 0.2% increase, with annual growth seen at 3% versus 2.9%.

 

Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates an 86.5% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter point next month. Additional reports on producer price inflation, retail sales, and industrial production are also set to draw attention in the days ahead, potentially shaping market sentiment.

Oil service stocks significant moved downwards, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumped 2.1% despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil. Oil producer and transportation stocks too were notably weak, contributing to the moderately lower close by the broader markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crept up by 0.2%. The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4%, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3% and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw modest strength after trending lower over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 bps to 4.27%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon