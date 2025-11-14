Wanbury standalone net profit rises 89.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 160.06 croreNet profit of Wanbury rose 89.28% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 160.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales160.06161.19 -1 OPM %16.1112.41 -PBDT18.8611.49 64 PBT15.168.17 86 NP15.188.02 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content