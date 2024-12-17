Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility partners with Mufin Green Finance

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility partners with Mufin Green Finance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced a strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance, a prominent NonBanking Financial Company (NBFC) specializing in three-wheeler (3W) electric vehicle loans. This partnership exclusively focuses on providing customised financing solutions for Wardwizard's L3 Passenger and L5 Cargo electric three-wheeler models, enhancing accessibility and ownership for customers across India.

Under this agreement, Mufin Green Finance Limited will provide seamless financial solutions to customers purchasing L3 & L5 Passenger and Cargo electric three-wheelers of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited through its authorized dealer network. Wardwizard will facilitate proper documentation, ensure vehicle registration with hypothecation to Mufin, and guarantee timely delivery. The company ensures seamless battery support for both Lead Acid and Lithium Batteries, offering reliable performance during the eligible warranty timeframe. A notable highlight of this partnership is that Mufin Green shall also extend its financing solutions to support fleet operations (B2B) for Joy e-bike electric two-wheelers (2W) and Joy e-rik electric three-wheelers (3W). This includes providing tailored financing options for fleet owners and operators, further accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial and logistics sectors.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Asia-Pacific regions lead 2024 with 7 of top 10 busiest airline routes

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU warns against screening banned BBC documentary, AISF to defy advisory

electric battery, EV battery

LG Energy Solution, JSW discuss $1.5 bn EV battery manufacturing venture

Premiummilk factory amul mother dairy

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

maruti suzuki arena

In a first, Maruti crosses annual production milestone of 2 mn vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon