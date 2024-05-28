Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 65.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 30.64 croreNet profit of Weizmann rose 65.45% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.33% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 122.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
