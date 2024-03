Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Welspun Corp is now ranked amongst the top 5 percentile of global companies in the Steel sector in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment along with achieving top 1 percentile ranking on its Governance score. The Company achieved a total ESG score of 66 across the parameters, a 16 percent increase from its previous score of 57.