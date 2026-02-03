Welspun Corp Ltd soars 7.81%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 814, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 814, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11561.55, up 3.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

