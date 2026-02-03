Godrej Properties soars after over Rs 1,000-cr plot sales at Panipat launch

Godrej Properties (GPL) surged 8.30% to Rs 1,690 after the company announced robust sales at the launch of its premium plotted development, Evora Estate, in Panipat, Haryana.

The company said it has sold plots worth over Rs 1,000 crore at the project since its launch in December 2025. More than 600 plots, covering around 8 lakh square feet of saleable area. This marks Godrej Properties first project in Panipat and its most successful plotted development launch to date in terms of sales value.

Evora Estate is spread across 43 acres in Sector 40, Panipat, and is strategically located on NH-44A. The project features a Mediterranean-themed design and offers premium lifestyle amenities, including a luxury clubhouse. It is the companys fourth residential plotted township in North India.

The company said Panipats evolution as a micro-market has been driven by sustained infrastructure improvements, including enhanced connectivity via NH-44 and a stronger transport and industrial network. These developments are steadily positioning the city as an attractive residential catchment in North India.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are deeply encouraged by the response to Evora Estate, our first plotted development in Panipat. This milestone reinforces our belief that customers across emerging markets are seeking thoughtfully designed neighbourhoods that offer long-term value and a meaningful quality of life. We are grateful for the trust our customers and partners continue to place in us. As we expand our presence in Haryana, our focus will remain on creating high-quality, sustainable living environments that contribute positively to the communities we serve.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore, despite a 32.27% fall in net sales to Rs 470.38 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News